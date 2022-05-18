Contrasting Palisade Bio (PALI) & Its Competitors

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Palisade Bio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Palisade Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1645 5714 11359 210 2.54

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.50%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.39%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.17 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.14

Palisade Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -5,806.15% -243.88% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,043.00% -66.82% -29.84%

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

