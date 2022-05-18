ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.95. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,147.93).

About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.