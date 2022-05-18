ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 256 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.