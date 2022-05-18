ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.79) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.95.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,147.93).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

