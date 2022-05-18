Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air-travel demand in Latin America continues to be below the pre-pandemic levels despite rigorous vaccination programs. This is weighing on Copa Holdings' passenger revenues, which fell 16.6% in first-quarter 2022 from its 2019 levels. In March quarter, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) contracted 1.8 percentage points to 81.5%. Escalation in oil price does not bode well for Copa Holdings’ bottom line. Average fuel price per gallon surged 37.4% from the same-period level in 2019 to 2.87 cents. However, total operating expenses declined 5.8% in the first quarter from the comparable period’s level in 2019 with 39% decline in passenger servicing. Expenses related to wages, salaries and other employee benefits dropped 21% in the said time period due to reduced headcount. Also, the airline has a strong balance sheet.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

NYSE CPA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

