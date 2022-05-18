Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.80 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 210,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $443.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

