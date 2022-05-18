Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Corbion has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

CSNVY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Corbion from €45.00 ($46.88) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corbion from €43.00 ($44.79) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

