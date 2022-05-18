Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.12. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 3.09 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

