Cormark Comments on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.60 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:CHW opened at C$14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.