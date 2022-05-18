Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,196. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
