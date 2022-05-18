Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,196. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

