Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CLM stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

