Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 22,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,418. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $377,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

