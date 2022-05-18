Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
