Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CRF opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

