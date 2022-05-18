Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corning posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 396,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.