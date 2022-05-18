CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CoStar Group stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

