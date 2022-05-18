Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

CTRA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 388,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,312. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $4,971,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $6,920,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

