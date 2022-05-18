Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Olivier Goudet Purchases 100,000 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $17,961,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coty by 147.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 639,179 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

