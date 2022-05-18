Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,961,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coty by 147.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 639,179 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.