Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

