Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

