Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

