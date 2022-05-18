Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.98.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
