Cowen Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $61.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in V.F. by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in V.F. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.