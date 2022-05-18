Craig Hallum Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $50.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.