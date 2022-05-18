Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,146.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

