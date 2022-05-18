Credicorp Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $3.94 (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 3.9382 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years.
BAP traded down $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. 336,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.
Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credicorp (BAP)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.