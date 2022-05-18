Credicorp Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $3.94 (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 3.9382 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years.

BAP traded down $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. 336,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,542,000 after buying an additional 227,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,595,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Credicorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 114,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $19,669,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

