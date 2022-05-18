Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 435,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of BAP traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 336,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

