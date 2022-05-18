Credit Suisse Group Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 140

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

VOD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 568,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

