Credit Suisse Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $10.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $50,561,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 1,204.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,694 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

