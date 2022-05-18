Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $980,614.20 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 355,295 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,949,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,801. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter worth $88,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.