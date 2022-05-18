CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRH. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE:CRH opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CRH by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

