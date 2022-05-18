CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 393,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

