Critical Analysis: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -76.83% -9.66% -9.28% VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 25.31 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -9.42 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.96 $81.84 million $1.41 4.70

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Houston American Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

