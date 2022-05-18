Critical Analysis: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.04, suggesting a potential upside of 99.13%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.93 -$483.94 million ($0.82) -8.60 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.13 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

