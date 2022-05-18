Critical Analysis: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 14 2 0 2.13

Newmont has a consensus target price of $76.32, indicating a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.32 $29.10 million $0.15 10.60 Newmont $12.22 billion 4.25 $1.17 billion $1.31 50.00

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90% Newmont 8.53% 10.24% 5.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newmont beats Taseko Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

