Critical Contrast: Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) versus Its Peers

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Angel Oak Mortgage to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 14.85% 3.68% Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors -77.91% 3.39% 0.29%

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 202.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million $21.11 million -10.46 Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors $1.40 billion $67.29 million 18.28

Angel Oak Mortgage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors 352 1126 1270 45 2.36

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 39.07%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

