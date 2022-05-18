Critical Contrast: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Qualys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 4.07 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -15.85 Qualys $411.17 million 10.88 $70.96 million $2.42 47.62

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Qualys 1 5 4 0 2.30

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $66.62, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $131.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58% Qualys 22.47% 22.91% 12.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

