Crocs (CROX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $120.00.

5/6/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $153.00 to $128.00.

5/6/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $59.00.

4/28/2022 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/2/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Crocs stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 65,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,997. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,958. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $73,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,113,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

