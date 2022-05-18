Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

