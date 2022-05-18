Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Crocs stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.
About Crocs (Get Rating)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.