CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.