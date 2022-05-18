CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

