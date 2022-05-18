Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CRWS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

