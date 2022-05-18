CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

CTIC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $479.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.