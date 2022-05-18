CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

