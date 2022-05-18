CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company.

CubicFarm Systems stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 228,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,524. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

