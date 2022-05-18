Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.