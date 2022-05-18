Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CMLS stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

