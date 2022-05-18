CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 403,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:UAN traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.53. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

