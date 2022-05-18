Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

CYCC stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.