CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 321.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBAY. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

